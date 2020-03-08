Netanyahu Talks Coronavirus Cooperation With Pence

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2020) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke over the phone with US Vice President Mike Pence on Sunday about cooperation in the battle against coronavirus, an Israeli spokesman said.

"The two agreed that follow-up talks will be held in the coming hours between the Israeli team on dealing with the #Coronavirus and the American team," Ofir Gendelman tweeted.

He added that the teams will discuss technological and scientific strategies to tackle challenges posed by the virus. White House coronavirus coordinator Deborah Birx will be part of the joint effort.