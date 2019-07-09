UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Netanyahu Tells Iran That Israel's F-35 Stealth Jets Can Reach 'Anywhere In Middle East'

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 10:35 PM

Netanyahu Tells Iran That Israel's F-35 Stealth Jets Can Reach 'Anywhere in Middle East'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Iran on Tuesday that Israel's F-35 stealth fighter jets were able to reach any target in the Middle East

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Iran on Tuesday that Israel's F-35 stealth fighter jets were able to reach any target in the middle East.

Earlier in July, senior Iranian lawmaker Mojtaba Zolnour said that Israel would be destroyed in half an hour if the United States attacked Iran.

"Iran has recently been threatening Israel with destruction.

It should remember that these planes [F-35 jets] can reach anywhere in the Middle East, including Iran and Syria," the prime minister said, as cited by his chancellery.

Built by US-based global aerospace company Lockheed Martin, F-35 and its variants are deployed by a number of nations, including Australia, Belgium, Japan, Norway and the United Kingdom. Israel remains the only country in the Middle East to purchase the jets.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Australia Syria Israel Iran Norway Company United Kingdom Belgium Japan United States Middle East July

Recent Stories

Children&#039;s Museum at Louvre Abu Dhabi promote ..

26 minutes ago

Suhail Al Mazrouei affirms UAE’s commitment to c ..

56 minutes ago

Ukrainian Journalist Attacked During Rally Outside ..

11 seconds ago

BMW Rolls Out All-Electric Mini Cooper

12 seconds ago

IGP eulogizes safe city project

14 seconds ago

12,087 riders challaned for not wearing helmet, Rs ..

16 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.