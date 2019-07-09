Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Iran on Tuesday that Israel's F-35 stealth fighter jets were able to reach any target in the Middle East

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Iran on Tuesday that Israel 's F-35 stealth fighter jets were able to reach any target in the middle East.

Earlier in July, senior Iranian lawmaker Mojtaba Zolnour said that Israel would be destroyed in half an hour if the United States attacked Iran.

"Iran has recently been threatening Israel with destruction.

It should remember that these planes [F-35 jets] can reach anywhere in the Middle East, including Iran and Syria," the prime minister said, as cited by his chancellery.

Built by US-based global aerospace company Lockheed Martin, F-35 and its variants are deployed by a number of nations, including Australia, Belgium, Japan, Norway and the United Kingdom. Israel remains the only country in the Middle East to purchase the jets.