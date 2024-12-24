Netanyahu Tells Israel Parliament 'some Progress' On Gaza Hostage Deal
Faizan Hashmi Published December 24, 2024 | 12:20 AM
Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told lawmakers on Monday that "some progress" had been made in negotiations to secure the release of hostages held in Gaza, more than 14 months into the war.
His comments in parliament come two days after Palestinian militant groups said in a rare joint statement that a deal for a ceasefire in the Gaza war and to exchange prisoners was "closer than ever."
In recent days, indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas mediated by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States took place in Doha, rekindling hope of an agreement that has proven elusive.
"Everything we are doing cannot be disclosed. We are taking actions to bring them back. I wish to say cautiously that there has been some progress, and we will not stop acting until we bring them all home," Netanyahu said in parliament, on the same day he took the stand again at his ongoing corruption trial.
Hostage families have questioned the sincerity of government negotiation efforts, and critics have long accused Netanyahu of stalling in truce talks, prolonging the war partly to appease his far-right coalition partners.
On Saturday, Hamas, and the leftist Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine said progress had been made.
"The possibility of reaching an agreement (for a ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal) is closer than ever, provided the enemy stops imposing new conditions," the groups said after they held talks in Cairo.
Recent Stories
PPP workers are asset of party: Ali Hassan
UNIFIL calls for accelerating Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon
Ras Al Khaimah Crown Prince issues decision appointing private secretary
Press Release from Business Wire: LambdaTest
Mozambique's next president Daniel Chapo, new to national politics
Initiating dialogue with Opposition to strengthen democratic system: Coordinator ..
CG COMSTECH inaugurates AI Smart Classrooms
European, US markets wobble awaiting Santa rally
Over 3,000 North Korean soldiers killed, wounded in Kursk: Zelensky
PTI to bring proposals in next dialogue session: Rana Sanaullah
Cyclone Chido death toll rises to 120 in Mozambique
More Stories From World
-
France's Macron announces fourth government of the year5 minutes ago
-
Over 1,000 NKoreans killed or wounded fighting for Russia: Seoul5 minutes ago
-
Protecting Syria's territorial integrity an 'unchanging line' for Turkey: Erdogan5 minutes ago
-
Netanyahu tells Israel parliament 'some progress' on Gaza hostage deal5 minutes ago
-
Acid complicates search after deadly Brazil bridge collapse25 minutes ago
-
Press Release from Business Wire: LambdaTest44 minutes ago
-
Mozambique's next president Daniel Chapo, new to national politics44 minutes ago
-
European, US markets wobble awaiting Santa rally46 minutes ago
-
Over 3,000 North Korean soldiers killed, wounded in Kursk: Zelensky46 minutes ago
-
Cyclone Chido death toll rises to 120 in Mozambique1 hour ago
-
Accused killer of US insurance CEO pleads not guilty to 'terrorist' murder2 hours ago
-
One Palestinian child killed an hour in Gaza: UN agency says2 hours ago