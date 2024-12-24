Open Menu

Netanyahu Tells Israel Parliament 'some Progress' On Gaza Hostage Deal

Faizan Hashmi Published December 24, 2024 | 12:20 AM

Netanyahu tells Israel parliament 'some progress' on Gaza hostage deal

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told lawmakers on Monday that "some progress" had been made in negotiations to secure the release of hostages held in Gaza, more than 14 months into the war.

His comments in parliament come two days after Palestinian militant groups said in a rare joint statement that a deal for a ceasefire in the Gaza war and to exchange prisoners was "closer than ever."

In recent days, indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas mediated by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States took place in Doha, rekindling hope of an agreement that has proven elusive.

"Everything we are doing cannot be disclosed. We are taking actions to bring them back. I wish to say cautiously that there has been some progress, and we will not stop acting until we bring them all home," Netanyahu said in parliament, on the same day he took the stand again at his ongoing corruption trial.

Hostage families have questioned the sincerity of government negotiation efforts, and critics have long accused Netanyahu of stalling in truce talks, prolonging the war partly to appease his far-right coalition partners.

On Saturday, Hamas, and the leftist Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine said progress had been made.

"The possibility of reaching an agreement (for a ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal) is closer than ever, provided the enemy stops imposing new conditions," the groups said after they held talks in Cairo.

