Netanyahu Tells Zelenskyy Iran Knew, Hid Truth About Plane Downing From Beginning

Sumaira FH 14 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 04:58 PM

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during their meeting on Friday that Iran knew immediately that its military had downed Ukraine's passenger plane but hid this information

JERUSALEM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2020) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during their meeting on Friday that Iran knew immediately that its military had downed Ukraine's passenger plane but hid this information.

"Iran knew from the first moment that their forces shot down your [Ukraine's] plane, and they tried to hide it and hid it for 48 hours before they were forced to admit it. I think this says a lot about what this regime is about," Netanyahu said.

The Israeli prime minister went to discuss bilateral cooperation on technological exchanges and tourism development.

Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 crashed near Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport minutes after takeoff on January 8. All 176 people on board were killed, including citizens of Ukraine, Iran, Canada, Afghanistan, Germany, Sweden and the United Kingdom. Three days later, the Iranian military admitted to unintentionally shooting down the jetliner, having confused it with a hostile cruise missile.

Zelenskyy has called on Iran to bring those behind the downing of the plane to justice and to pay compensation to the relatives of the victims.

