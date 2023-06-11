Netanyahu Thanks Defense Minister for Reservists' Benefit Program

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2023) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday thanked the country's defense minister for initiating a benefits program for reservists that would provide them with multiple bonuses, such as an extended municipal tax rebate.

"Today the government approved an unprecedented program of benefits for reservists.

.. Thank you, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, for a program that will benefit all reservists!" Netanyahu wrote on his Telegram channel.

The Israeli government approved the program earlier on Sunday. It includes an extended municipal tax rebate, utility discounts, consumer benefits, and two academic points for students who serve as reservists, among other bonuses.