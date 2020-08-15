UrduPoint.com
Netanyahu Thanks Egypt, Bahrain, Oman For Supporting Israel-UAE Peace Treaty

Sat 15th August 2020 | 01:07 AM

Netanyahu Thanks Egypt, Bahrain, Oman for Supporting Israel-UAE Peace Treaty

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday thanked Egypt, Bahrain and Oman for supporting the Israel-United Arab Emirates peace treaty that intends to establish relations between the two.

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump announced that Washington has brokered a deal that will see Israel and the UAE fully normalize relations and establish diplomatic ties. In addition, Israel will suspend plans to declare sovereignty over occupied Palestinian territories. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, as well as foreign ministries of Oman and Bahrain, have all endorsed the deal in statements.

"I thank Egyptian President al-Sisi, and the governments of Oman and Bahrain, for their support of the historic peace treaty between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, which is expanding the circle of peace and will be good for the entire region," Netanyahu tweeted.

For Israel, it will be the third peace deal with an Arab country after accords with Egypt and Jordan signed in 1979 and 1994, respectively. Experts say that Oman and Bahrain are likely candidates to normalize relations with Israel next.

Meanwhile. Palestine has decried the deal as aggression against its people. Iran and Turkey have also denounced it.

