UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Netanyahu Thanks Israelis For 'Huge Victory' In Parliamentary Elections

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 09:30 AM

Netanyahu Thanks Israelis for 'Huge Victory' in Parliamentary Elections

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) Israeli Prime Minister and Likud Party leader Benjamin Netanyahu thanked fellow citizens for the "huge victory" in parliamentary elections and added that the country needed a strong government.

"Citizens of Israel - thank you! You gave a huge victory to the right and to Likud under my leadership," Netanyahu wrote on Twitter.

He said citizens wanted a "strong and sustainable right-wing government" that would preserve Israel's economy and security.

According to an exit poll by the KAN public broadcasting corporation, Netanyahu's Likud party is leading in the elections to the Knesset with 31 mandates, while Yesh Atid is in second place with 18 mandates.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Israel Twitter Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

8 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid approves full restructuring of ..

9 hours ago

&#039;National COVID-19 vaccination campaign conti ..

10 hours ago

Biden to Attend EU Leaders' Video Summit on Thursd ..

9 hours ago

Rally held to celebrate Pakistan Day

9 hours ago

Basquiat painting sells for $41.8 mn at live-strea ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.