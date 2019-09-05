Netanyahu Thanks Johnson for High Level of Israel-UK Relations, Readiness for Cooperation

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked on Thursday his UK counterpart, Boris Johnson, for harmonious relations between the two states and the opportunity to cooperate in addressing common challenges

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked on Thursday his UK counterpart, Boris Johnson, for harmonious relations between the two states and the opportunity to cooperate in addressing common challenges.

Netanyahu met with Johnson in the latter's residence on Downing Street in London.

"Our relations are at an all-time high: economically, trade, technology, defense cooperation. These are all great things. It's not that we lack challenges. We have the challenge of Iran's aggression and terrorism, and I'd like to talk to you about how we can work together to counter these things for the benefit of peace. And I want to thank you for this opportunity to do so," Netanyahu said, as quoted by his press service.

He also praised Johnson's personal attitude toward the Jewish state.

"Boris, it's always a pleasure to see you, but especially now in your role as Prime Minister. I want to say that you've been a great friend of the Jewish people and Israel," he said.

Netanyahu also thanked his UK counterpart's staunch stance against antisemitism and support for Israel's security.

In late July, after Johnson took his post, Nir Meir, the leader of the umbrella organization for the Kibbutz Jewish movement, said that the UK prime minister had volunteered as a student and "even worked in the fields" during summer holidays on a kibbutz located north of the Sea of Galilee in the 1980s.