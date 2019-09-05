UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Netanyahu Thanks Johnson For High Level Of Israel-UK Relations, Readiness For Cooperation

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 08:55 PM

Netanyahu Thanks Johnson for High Level of Israel-UK Relations, Readiness for Cooperation

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked on Thursday his UK counterpart, Boris Johnson, for harmonious relations between the two states and the opportunity to cooperate in addressing common challenges

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked on Thursday his UK counterpart, Boris Johnson, for harmonious relations between the two states and the opportunity to cooperate in addressing common challenges.

Netanyahu met with Johnson in the latter's residence on Downing Street in London.

"Our relations are at an all-time high: economically, trade, technology, defense cooperation. These are all great things. It's not that we lack challenges. We have the challenge of Iran's aggression and terrorism, and I'd like to talk to you about how we can work together to counter these things for the benefit of peace. And I want to thank you for this opportunity to do so," Netanyahu said, as quoted by his press service.

He also praised Johnson's personal attitude toward the Jewish state.

"Boris, it's always a pleasure to see you, but especially now in your role as Prime Minister. I want to say that you've been a great friend of the Jewish people and Israel," he said.

Netanyahu also thanked his UK counterpart's staunch stance against antisemitism and support for Israel's security.

In late July, after Johnson took his post, Nir Meir, the leader of the umbrella organization for the Kibbutz Jewish movement, said that the UK prime minister had volunteered as a student and "even worked in the fields" during summer holidays on a kibbutz located north of the Sea of Galilee in the 1980s.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Technology Israel Iran Holidays Student London United Kingdom July Jew Post All

Recent Stories

Russian President receives Al Zeyoudi

41 minutes ago

Facebook combating vaccine related misinformation ..

55 minutes ago

Afghan President Accepts Security Chief Resignatio ..

1 minute ago

Russia Hopes to Resume Test Shipments of Coal to S ..

1 minute ago

Research paper of Islamia University's faculty mem ..

1 minute ago

Govt launches Trout Fish Farming Program in Swat

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.