Netanyahu Thanks Putin for Assisting in Returning Israeli Citizen From Syria

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that he had thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for the assistance in returning an Israeli citizen from Syria.

"Several days ago, a young Israeli woman crossed the border with Syria. I had two conversations with my friend, Russian President Vladimir Putin. I have asked him to assist in returning her, and he acted.

I would like to thank him for once again supporting us in returning our citizens to Israel," Netanyahu said in a televised address posted in social networks on late Thursday.

He also expressed gratitude to all Israeli government bodies involved in returning the woman home.

"Israel has always done and will always do everything possible to return our citizens home," Netanyahu added.

The Israeli citizen was released as part of the Russian-mediated prisoners' swap, under which Israel freed three Syrians.