UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Netanyahu Thanks Romania's Orban For Informing EU On Positive Changes In Middle East

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 11:41 PM

Netanyahu Thanks Romania's Orban for Informing EU on Positive Changes in Middle East

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday expressed gratitude to his Romanian counterpart, Ludovic Orban, for informing the European Union about the developments in the Middle East

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday expressed gratitude to his Romanian counterpart, Ludovic Orban, for informing the European Union about the developments in the Middle East.

"I want to thank you, Prime Minister and Romania over the years for helping us present a sensible case to the EU. ... We made peace and normalization agreements with three Arab countries in six weeks. So obviously they have a different view of the situation here in the Middle East than some of the traditional bureaucracies of the EU. I think we will continue to value your assistance in explaining to the EU the changing circumstances in the Middle East that are advancing peace and prosperity for all," Netanyahu said at a meeting with Orban.

The Israeli prime minister concluded his opening remarks by calling Orban his "great friend" and welcoming him to Jerusalem.

Israel signed a US-brokered landmark peace agreement with the United Arab Emirates, along with Bahrain, during an official ceremony held at the White House on September 15. Since then, work has begun on formalizing a range of bilateral and multilateral agreements, covering sectors such as trade, aviation, energy and research.

Related Topics

Prime Minister White House European Union Jerusalem Bahrain Romania United Arab Emirates Middle East September All Agreement Arab

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler visits SPEA, reviews many educationa ..

13 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of Board of Direc ..

13 minutes ago

World Muslim Communities Council condemns terroris ..

28 minutes ago

10th Publishers Conference calls for stringent reg ..

28 minutes ago

SEC discuss spending stimulus allowance for hazard ..

43 minutes ago

PDM pressurizing govt to remove corruption cases: ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.