TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday expressed gratitude to his Romanian counterpart, Ludovic Orban, for informing the European Union about the developments in the Middle East.

"I want to thank you, Prime Minister and Romania over the years for helping us present a sensible case to the EU. ... We made peace and normalization agreements with three Arab countries in six weeks. So obviously they have a different view of the situation here in the Middle East than some of the traditional bureaucracies of the EU. I think we will continue to value your assistance in explaining to the EU the changing circumstances in the Middle East that are advancing peace and prosperity for all," Netanyahu said at a meeting with Orban.

The Israeli prime minister concluded his opening remarks by calling Orban his "great friend" and welcoming him to Jerusalem.

Israel signed a US-brokered landmark peace agreement with the United Arab Emirates, along with Bahrain, during an official ceremony held at the White House on September 15. Since then, work has begun on formalizing a range of bilateral and multilateral agreements, covering sectors such as trade, aviation, energy and research.