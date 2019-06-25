Netanyahu Thanks Russia for Working on Deconflicting Mechanism for Operations in Syria

(@imziishan)

JERUSALEM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked Russia on Tuesday for working on a Russian-Israeli deconflicting mechanism, stressing that the mechanism ensured that Israel would not jeopardize the security of Russian troops in Syria while realizing its right to self-defense in the country.

"I want to thank the Russian government and [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin for working closely with Israel on a mechanism of deconfliction that helps to ensure that as we defend ourselves we do not put Russian forces in harm's way," Netanyahu said at the opening of Russia-US-Israel security talks.