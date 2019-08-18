UrduPoint.com
Netanyahu To Arrive In Ukraine For Talks With Zelenskyy On Sunday - Israeli Gov't

Netanyahu to Arrive in Ukraine for Talks With Zelenskyy on Sunday - Israeli Gov't

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2019) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will arrive in Ukraine on Sunday, where he will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for talks, the Israeli government said.

Netanyahu is scheduled to visit Ukraine from August 18-20 and it will be the first Israeli prime minister to visit the eastern European country in 20 years.

The trip is planned about a month before the Israeli elections, in which Netanyahu seeks the support of a large community of immigrants from the former Soviet Union.

Netanyahu will meet with Zelenskyy on Monday and are expected to sign Ukrainian-Israeli documents.

During his visit, Netanyahu will also visit the Babi Yar memorial, a place in northern Kiev where the Nazis and their local collaborators massacred several hundred thousand people ” mostly Jews, Gypsies, Kiev Karaites and Soviet war prisoners ” in September 1941.

