Netanyahu To Begin Talks On 2nd Phase Of Gaza Truce
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 02, 2025 | 10:00 AM
Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will begin talks on a second phase of the Gaza ceasefire in Washington on Monday, his office said hours after the completion of the fourth hostage-prisoner exchange of the truce.
Netanyahu spoke with the US President's middle East envoy Steve Witkoff on Sunday and agreed that negotiations would "begin when they meet in Washington".
A date for formal talks involving mediators and delegations from Hamas and Israel has not been set, with the 42-day first phase due to end next month.
Netanyahu's office said Witkoff would talk to Qatar and Egypt, key mediators, before discussing with the Israeli premier "steps to advance the negotiations, including dates for delegations to leave for talks".
The second phase is expected to cover the release of the remaining captives and to include discussions on a more permanent end to the war, something several members of Netanyahu's government oppose.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 February 2025
World-famous wellness experts Wim Hof, Amy Cuddy inspire entrepreneurs at SEF 20 ..
Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open: Draw pits Ons Jabeur against Jelena Ostapenko, as Emma ..
Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2025 hosts empowering workshops for entreprene ..
Tahnoon bin Zayed issues resolution to reconstitute Board of Trustees of Mohamed ..
UAE, Indonesia review consolidating cooperation across various fields
‘Bil Emirati’ Strand champions local literary talent
Mansour bin Zayed visits Ali bin Saeed bin Salem Al Ketbi at his home in Al Ain
Mohammed Al Sharqi issues decision establishing Fujairah Philharmonic Orchestra
Ministerial meeting in Cairo affirms support for Gaza ceasefire, reconstruction
Dragon Oil achieves success in exploration drilling at East Crystal Well in Gulf ..
More Stories From World
-
Ukraine accuses Russia of deadly strike on civilians in Kursk region7 minutes ago
-
Netanyahu to begin talks on 2nd phase of Gaza truce7 minutes ago
-
Russian attacks on Ukraine kill 147 minutes ago
-
Mexico accuses US of 'slander' over cartel alliance claim17 minutes ago
-
Doris proud as faltering champions Ireland beat England in Six Nations opener17 minutes ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership table8 hours ago
-
Salah takes Liverpool nine clear, Forest hit Brighton for seven8 hours ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership results8 hours ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table8 hours ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table8 hours ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results - 1st update8 hours ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results - 2nd update8 hours ago