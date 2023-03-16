UrduPoint.com

Netanyahu To Cut Germany Visit Short Over Insecurity In Israel - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 16, 2023 | 01:00 AM

Netanyahu to Cut Germany Visit Short Over Insecurity in Israel - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will cut short his visit to Berlin over a "security incident" in his home country whose details Israel's security services will reveal on March 16, Israeli media reported on Wednesday.

Netanyahu decided to abridge his visit and return home on Thursday night rather than on Friday due to a possible Hezbollah infiltration into northern Israel earlier in the week, the Jerusalem Post reported, adding that the Israel Defense Forces was preparing to release information regarding the incident.

The Israeli prime minister was initially scheduled to arrive in Berlin on Wednesday morning, but his trip was postponed to the evening as Netanyahu held talks in the parliament over a compromise on the government's controversial judicial reform.

Instead of the originally planned two-day visit, the Israeli leader is now going to spend less than 24 hours in the German capital, though he is still expected to meet with Chancellor Olaf Scholz and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

Earlier in the week, the IDF said that a Lebanese terrorist infiltrated into northern Israel and placed a bomb at the Megiddo junction, injuring several people. The IDF is now investigating whether the terrorist is linked to Hezbollah.

Related Topics

Terrorist Prime Minister Israel Parliament German Visit Berlin Jerusalem March Post Media Government

Recent Stories

UAE to invest USD30 billion in South Korea over th ..

UAE to invest USD30 billion in South Korea over the next few years

18 minutes ago
 Eighth Rally Against Pension Reform Taking Place i ..

Eighth Rally Against Pension Reform Taking Place in Paris Ahead of Key Vote in P ..

1 hour ago
 Austin Tells Shoigu US WIll Continue to Fly Where ..

Austin Tells Shoigu US WIll Continue to Fly Where International Law Allows - Pen ..

1 hour ago
 Bank collapse 'part of the game' for Texas fest st ..

Bank collapse 'part of the game' for Texas fest startups

1 hour ago
 German Police Confiscate Massive Bitcoin Stash Wor ..

German Police Confiscate Massive Bitcoin Stash Worth Over $46Mln

1 hour ago
 French Military Expert Says Russian Su-27 Fighter ..

French Military Expert Says Russian Su-27 Fighter Jet Could Not Hit US Drone

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.