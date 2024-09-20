Netanyahu to delay departure for US due to security situation in north: Israeli official

(@FahadShabbir)

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will delay his departure to New York by a day due to the security situation in the country's north, an official in his office told AFP on Friday.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has delayed his visit to the US by one day in light of the security situation in the north of Israel," the official said, asking not to be named. He said that Netanyahu will now travel on September 25, instead of September 24 as previously planned.