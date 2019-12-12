Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who also chairs the ministries of health, diaspora, social welfare and agriculture, announced on Thursday that he would depart from all of his ministerial offices by January 1, but hold his position as prime minister, the Jerusalem Post newspaper reported

According to the media outlet, it was under the pressure of the High Court of Justice's petition that the prime minister decided to halt all of his ministerial responsibilities.

In late November, the Movement for Quality Government in Israel was reported to have filed a lawsuit to the High Court to get the prime minister fired, as well as to force his resignation from his ministerial duties.

Avichai Mandelblit, the government's chief legal adviser, said last month that the law did not explicitly indicate that Netanyahu should resign following his charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust.

According to the prime minister, the allegations were aimed at ousting him from his post as head of the government.

It was also reported that the Blue and White political alliance appealed to Netanyahu and Mandelblit demanding that the prime minister immediately quit all of his duties.