UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Netanyahu To Drop All Ministerial Duties Except Prime Minister's Role By Jan 1 - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 07:05 PM

Netanyahu to Drop All Ministerial Duties Except Prime Minister's Role by Jan 1 - Reports

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who also chairs the ministries of health, diaspora, social welfare and agriculture, announced on Thursday that he would depart from all of his ministerial offices by January 1, but hold his position as prime minister, the Jerusalem Post newspaper reported

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2019) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who also chairs the ministries of health, diaspora, social welfare and agriculture, announced on Thursday that he would depart from all of his ministerial offices by January 1, but hold his position as prime minister, the Jerusalem Post newspaper reported.

According to the media outlet, it was under the pressure of the High Court of Justice's petition that the prime minister decided to halt all of his ministerial responsibilities.

In late November, the Movement for Quality Government in Israel was reported to have filed a lawsuit to the High Court to get the prime minister fired, as well as to force his resignation from his ministerial duties.

Avichai Mandelblit, the government's chief legal adviser, said last month that the law did not explicitly indicate that Netanyahu should resign following his charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust.

According to the prime minister, the allegations were aimed at ousting him from his post as head of the government.

It was also reported that the Blue and White political alliance appealed to Netanyahu and Mandelblit demanding that the prime minister immediately quit all of his duties.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Israel Agriculture Jerusalem Alliance January November Post Media All From Government Court

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates College of Holy Quran at ..

7 minutes ago

Nargis quits showbiz industry, decides to work for ..

21 minutes ago

Dubai CP meets General Network of Government Commu ..

37 minutes ago

PM Khan’s nephew spotted in Lawyers’ attack on ..

42 minutes ago

Palm tree added to UNESCO’s &#039;Representative ..

52 minutes ago

ATC sends 46 lawyers to jail on 14-day judicial re ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.