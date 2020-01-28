UrduPoint.com
Netanyahu To Fly To Moscow Wednesday To Inform Putin About Deal Of Century - Office

Sumaira FH 8 hours ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 06:13 PM

Netanyahu to Fly to Moscow Wednesday to Inform Putin About Deal of Century - Office

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will fly to Moscow on Wednesday to inform Russian President Vladimir Putin about the so-called deal of the century on Palestinian-Israeli settlement, Netanyahu's office told Sputnik

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will fly to Moscow on Wednesday to inform Russian President Vladimir Putin about the so-called deal of the century on Palestinian-Israeli settlement, Netanyahu's office told Sputnik.

Earlier reports said US President Donald Trump planned to present to the public the deal of the century on Tuesday at 17:00 GMT.

"Tomorrow Netanyahu will fly to Moscow to inform Putin about the deal of the century," the office said.

