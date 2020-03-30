Netanyahu to Isolate During Checks After Reports of Adviser Infected With COVID-19 -Office

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his inner circle will remain in isolation until the end of an epidemiological investigation that was launched after his adviser on ultra-Orthodox affairs, Rivka Paluch, reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, Netanyahu's office said on Monday

Earlier on Monday, the Times of Israel newspaper reported that a government source announced Paluch's positive test during an appearance on the Channel 12 broadcaster. She was reportedly tested after her husband was hospitalized with the disease.

"Even before the end of the epidemiological investigation, the prime minister decided that he and his inner circle would remain in isolation until the checks were completed. The Ministry of Health and the prime minister's personal doctor will set a date for the end of isolation depending on the investigation's results," the office said.

The Israeli Health Ministry reported on Monday that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country had reached 4,347, and the death toll was at 15.