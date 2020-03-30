UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Netanyahu To Isolate During Checks After Reports Of Adviser Infected With COVID-19 -Office

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 09:11 PM

Netanyahu to Isolate During Checks After Reports of Adviser Infected With COVID-19 -Office

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his inner circle will remain in isolation until the end of an epidemiological investigation that was launched after his adviser on ultra-Orthodox affairs, Rivka Paluch, reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, Netanyahu's office said on Monday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his inner circle will remain in isolation until the end of an epidemiological investigation that was launched after his adviser on ultra-Orthodox affairs, Rivka Paluch, reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, Netanyahu's office said on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, the Times of Israel newspaper reported that a government source announced Paluch's positive test during an appearance on the Channel 12 broadcaster. She was reportedly tested after her husband was hospitalized with the disease.

"Even before the end of the epidemiological investigation, the prime minister decided that he and his inner circle would remain in isolation until the checks were completed. The Ministry of Health and the prime minister's personal doctor will set a date for the end of isolation depending on the investigation's results," the office said.

The Israeli Health Ministry reported on Monday that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country had reached 4,347, and the death toll was at 15.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Israel Doctor Circle Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Buzdar approves funds for 2.5 families of daily wa ..

30 seconds ago

Ajman Ruler issues law on local SMEs

12 minutes ago

PM to address the nation tonight on prevailing sit ..

34 minutes ago

Pregnant US citizen returns to Abu Dhabi following ..

1 hour ago

Swim federation eyes world champs change after Oly ..

1 minute ago

International Islamic University Islamabad to rema ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.