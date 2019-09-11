UrduPoint.com
Netanyahu To Meet Russian Defense Minister During Sochi Visit - Prime Minister's Office

Netanyahu to Meet Russian Defense Minister During Sochi Visit - Prime Minister's Office

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu during the visit to Sochi later this week, the prime minister's office said Wednesday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2019) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu during the visit to Sochi later this week, the prime minister's office said Wednesday.

"Tomorrow, on September 12, Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will head to Sochi on a diplomatic visit, where he will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The leaders will discuss regional issues, including the situation in Syria with a focus on strengthening mechanisms of military coordination," the statement of the office said.

"Prime Minister Netanyahu will also meet with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu," the statement read.

