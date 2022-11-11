Netanyahu to Receive Presidential Mandate to Form Government on Sunday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2022) The Chairman of Likud - National Liberal Movement, Benjamin Netanyahu, will receive Israeli President Isaac Herzog`s mandate to form a new government on Sunday, the President's Office said on Friday.

On November 3, the Israeli election authorities declared the results of 25th Knesset election, in which Netanyahu's party received 23% of votes and 32 seats in the parliament. On Wednesday, the president started consultations with the parties of Knesset on who should assume office of the prime minister. Apart from Likud, the right-wing parties of Yahadut HaTora, Shas, Noam, Otzma Yehudit and Tkuma supported Netanyahu. Therefore, a coalition of 64 seats allowed him to form a government.

"President Isaac Herzog has concluded consultations following elections to the 25th Knesset.

Likud Chairman Benjamin Netanyahu MK, recommended by factions representing 64 MKs, has been invited to the President's Residence to be assigned the task of forming a government on Sunday," the president's office said.

Incumbent Prime Minister Yair Lapid received 28 votes from his coalition, while Defense Minister Benny Gantz's bloc of 28 seats supported no candidate. The total number of seats in Knesset is 120.

According to the law, Netanyahu will have 28 days to form a government starting on Sunday.

Over the last three and half years, 5 early elections took place in Israel as winning parties were unable to form a sustainable government coalition.