Netanyahu to Sign UAE-Israeli Pact in Washington Next Week

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Tuesday he will fly to the United States next week for a signing ceremony that will seal a pact establishing diplomatic ties with the UAE.

"I am proud to leave for Washington next week at the invitation of President Trump and to participate in the historic ceremony at the White House on the establishment of a peace agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates," his office quoted him as saying.

The ceremony comes a month after Israel and the UAE struck a US-brokered deal on August 13 to exchange embassies in return for Israel suspending the annexation of the occupied Palestinian lands. Israel has called on other Arab nations to take a similar path.

As part of Israel's outreach effort to connect with the Muslim world, Netanyahu welcomed Chadian cabinet chairman Abdelkerim Deby and intelligence chief Ahmed Kogri to his office in the disputed city of Jerusalem on Tuesday.

"The Prime Minister discussed with them the appointment of ambassadors and the opening of representations, including the possibility of opening an embassy in Jerusalem," Netanyahu's office said.

The officials also discussed plans to strengthen bilateral cooperation in a range of areas, including the war on terrorism, cybersecurity, water and agriculture. Relations between the two nations broke off in 1972 and were resumed last year after a visit by President Idriss Deby, the father of Abdelkerim.