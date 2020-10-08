Netanyahu to Submit Israeli-UAE Peace Deal for Parliamentary Vote on Monday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday that he would submit the US-sponsored peace accord with the United Arab Emirates to the government and parliament for approval early next week

"I will submit on Monday the peace agreement with the United Arab Emirates to the government and the Knesset [parliament] for approval," Netanyahu wrote on Twitter.

Last month, the UAE and Bahrain officially reconciled with Israel by signing US-brokered peace agreements during a ceremony at the White House. Earlier in the week, Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi stated that peace deals with Arab countries became possible only after years-long diplomatic efforts and would benefit the whole Middle Eastern region.

According to Avi Berkowitz, special adviser to US President Donald Trump, another seven Arab or Muslim countries are likely to follow suit and conclude similar agreements with Israel.