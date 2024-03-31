Netanyahu To Undergo Hernia Surgery On Sunday: Israel PM's Office
Umer Jamshaid Published March 31, 2024 | 07:20 PM
Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is to undergo hernia surgery on Sunday, his office said, noting he will be put under full anaesthesia.
The procedure comes as the nation is at war with Hamas in Gaza after the Palestinian militants carried out an unprecedented attack on Israel in October.
Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Minister Yariv Levin will stand in as prime minister during the 74-year-old's operation, the premier's office said.
Doctors discovered the hernia on Saturday during a routine checkup, and after consultations the decision was made for the premier to undergo surgery after completing his daily schedule, his office said.
Doctors implanted a pacemaker in Netanyahu in July 2023 after a medical scare.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024
Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables
Kashmiris will never accept BJP, RSS tools in IIOJK: Farooq Abdullah
Explosions rock ammo depot near Jakarta
PO arrested after intensive Police raids
Japan hires 32 language teachers from Pakistan
National Women's One-Day Tournament to take place in Faisalabad
PTI rejects formation of inquiry commission to address IHC judges’ concerns
Excise department launches special call centre
LUMS organises discussion on literary contributions of Dr. Khalid Jawed
Timely completion of Police Department development schemes top priority: IGP
More Stories From World
-
Grim Easter for Gaza's Christians as pilgrims shun Jerusalem4 minutes ago
-
Bulgaria, Romania take first steps into Europe's visa-free zone1 hour ago
-
Sri Lanka dominate Bangladesh but Mendis misses rare feat1 hour ago
-
Indian opposition protest arrest of leader ahead of polls2 hours ago
-
Cricket: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka second Test scoreboard2 hours ago
-
France police find 'bones' of toddler missing in the Alps: prosecutor2 hours ago
-
Sri Lanka rule Bangladesh with 531, but Mendis misses rare feat3 hours ago
-
Pope Francis pleads for peace in Easter message3 hours ago
-
Cricket: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka second Test scoreboard4 hours ago
-
Mendis joins feast of fifties as Sri Lanka pile up runs5 hours ago
-
Pope Francis presides over Easter Sunday Mass5 hours ago
-
Dengue cases double in Q1 in Singapore6 hours ago