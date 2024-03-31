Open Menu

Netanyahu To Undergo Hernia Surgery On Sunday: Israel PM's Office

Umer Jamshaid Published March 31, 2024 | 07:20 PM

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is to undergo hernia surgery on Sunday, his office said, noting he will be put under full anaesthesia.

The procedure comes as the nation is at war with Hamas in Gaza after the Palestinian militants carried out an unprecedented attack on Israel in October.

Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Minister Yariv Levin will stand in as prime minister during the 74-year-old's operation, the premier's office said.

Doctors discovered the hernia on Saturday during a routine checkup, and after consultations the decision was made for the premier to undergo surgery after completing his daily schedule, his office said.

Doctors implanted a pacemaker in Netanyahu in July 2023 after a medical scare.

