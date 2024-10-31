Netanyahu To US Envoys: Any Hezbollah Ceasefire Must Guarantee Israel Security
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 31, 2024 | 09:42 PM
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told visiting US envoy Amos Hochstein and US Middle East adviser Brett McGurk on Thursday that any ceasefire deal with Lebanon's Hezbollah would have to guarantee Israeli security
"The prime minister specified that the main issue is not paperwork for this or that deal, but Israel's determination and capacity to ensure the deal's application and to prevent any threat to its security from Lebanon," Netanyahu's office said after the meeting took place in Jerusalem.
Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant met the envoys separately Thursday for a discussion which he said in a statement focused on "security arrangements as these relate to the northern arena and Lebanon, and efforts to ensure the return of 101 hostages still held by Hamas in Gaza".
