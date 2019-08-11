(@imziishan)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2019) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will visit Ukraine in a week to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and honor the memory of those killed by the Nazis during World War II, the office of the prime minister said on Sunday.

The trip is planned for August 18-20, about a month before the Israeli elections, in which Netanyahu seeks the support of a large community of immigrants from the former Soviet Union.

"On August 18-20, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will visit Kiev, where he will meet with the president of Ukraine, attend a ceremony at Babi Yar and take part in other events," Netanyahu's office said.

In September 1941, the Nazis and collaborators killed several hundred thousand people, mainly Jews, Gypsies, Kiev Karaites and Soviet prisoners of war, at large ravine on Kiev's northern edge Babi Yar.

In January, then-Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko visited Israel. During his visit, the two countries signed an agreement on the creation of a free trade zone.

Three years ago, Israeli President Reuven Rivlin visited Ukraine and angered local politicians, recalling the crimes of Ukrainian nationalists during World War II from the parliamentary rostrum.