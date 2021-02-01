Netanyahu to Visit UAE for 1st Time Next Week Since Peace Deal Reached - Reports

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to pay a visit to the United Arab Emirates for the first time next week since the signing of the landmark peace agreement between the two states, the Jerusalem Post newspaper reported on Monday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to pay a visit to the United Arab Emirates for the first time next week since the signing of the landmark peace agreement between the two states, the Jerusalem Post newspaper reported on Monday.

Netanyahu initially planned to visit the UAE's Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Bahrain's capital of Manama, but his tour over the Gulf states was reportedly shortened only to several-hour visit to the Emirati capital due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

According to the newspaper, the agenda involves a meeting with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the two sides are due to discuss Iran, which both countries see as "a major threat.

Netanyahu's position against the Iranian nuclear deal contributed to bringing the countries' views closer and, thus, resulted in the Abraham Accords, the news outlet said.

The prime minister's office is yet to confirm information on the visit.

On September 15, the UAE and Israel signed a US-brokered peace agreement, which envisaged establishing diplomatic ties and full normalization of relations between the countries, which had been earlier marred by the Arab-Israeli confrontation triggered by the Palestine issue.