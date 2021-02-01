UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Netanyahu To Visit UAE For 1st Time Next Week Since Peace Deal Reached - Reports

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 11:23 PM

Netanyahu to Visit UAE for 1st Time Next Week Since Peace Deal Reached - Reports

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to pay a visit to the United Arab Emirates for the first time next week since the signing of the landmark peace agreement between the two states, the Jerusalem Post newspaper reported on Monday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to pay a visit to the United Arab Emirates for the first time next week since the signing of the landmark peace agreement between the two states, the Jerusalem Post newspaper reported on Monday.

Netanyahu initially planned to visit the UAE's Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Bahrain's capital of Manama, but his tour over the Gulf states was reportedly shortened only to several-hour visit to the Emirati capital due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

According to the newspaper, the agenda involves a meeting with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the two sides are due to discuss Iran, which both countries see as "a major threat.

"

Netanyahu's position against the Iranian nuclear deal contributed to bringing the countries' views closer and, thus, resulted in the Abraham Accords, the news outlet said.

The prime minister's office is yet to confirm information on the visit.

On September 15, the UAE and Israel signed a US-brokered peace agreement, which envisaged establishing diplomatic ties and full normalization of relations between the countries, which had been earlier marred by the Arab-Israeli confrontation triggered by the Palestine issue.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Israel Palestine Iran Nuclear UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Visit Manama Jerusalem Bahrain United Arab Emirates September Post Agreement Mohammed Bin Zayed

Recent Stories

Majalis Abu Dhabi launches competition to celebrat ..

41 minutes ago

Former provincial ministers call on Chief Minister ..

43 minutes ago

Myanmar's Military Replaces 11 Ministers, Fires 24 ..

43 minutes ago

Blinken Says US Mulling Sanctions Against Russia O ..

43 minutes ago

Leipzig's clash with Liverpool threatened by new G ..

43 minutes ago

Prague, Budapest to Discuss Sputnik V Efficacy Thi ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.