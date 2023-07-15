Open Menu

Netanyahu Undergoing Medical Evaluation In Hospital, Feeling 'Well' - Office

Faizan Hashmi Published July 15, 2023 | 09:39 PM

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is undergoing medical evaluation in a hospital, his office said on Saturday, following media reports that he had been hospitalized

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2023) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is undergoing medical evaluation in a hospital, his office said on Saturday, following media reports that he had been hospitalized.

Earlier in the day, Israeli media reported that Netanyahu had been taken to the emergency department of a hospital located in the suburbs of Tel Aviv.

"He is feeling well and undergoing a medical evaluation," the office said.

Israeli news portal Ynet reported earlier on Saturday that the 73-year-old prime minister arrived in the Sheba Medical Center in the city of Ramat Gan east of Tel Aviv, feeling unwell, but fully conscious.

Last October, Netanyahu felt unwell during a prayer service at Jerusalem's Great Synagogue and was taken to a hospital to undergo medical checks after suffering chest pains. He was released from the hospital the next day and returned to full activity after his medical tests showed no abnormalities

