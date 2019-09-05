UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Netanyahu Urges More Pressure, Not Dialogue With Iran

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 04:35 PM

Netanyahu urges more pressure, not dialogue with Iran

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday this is the perfect time to increase pressure on Iran rather than conducting talks

JERUSLEM, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019) :Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday this is the perfect time to increase pressure on Iran rather than conducting talks.

Netanyahu told journalists as he boarded a flight to London: "This morning we were informed of another violation, more defiance, by Iran, this time in its attempt to attain nuclear weapons." He was referring to Wednesday's remarks by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani who said that Iran will soon take a third step in reducing its commitments under the nuclear deal.

"This is part of Iran's aggressive actions in the world and attempted attacks on Israel, attempts which have not halted," he said.

He said he will discuss all these issues with new U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The nuclear deal agreed on by Iran, China, France, Germany, Russia, the U.K., the U.S. and the EU gave Tehran relief from sanctions in exchange of limiting its nuclear program.

Iran is now insisting that Europe must provide it additional economic support if it wants to save the deal, after U.S. withdrew in May 2018 and slammed sanctions on Tehran.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Exchange Israel Iran Russia Europe China Nuclear France Germany London Tehran May 2018 All From

Recent Stories

Moldovan President Tells NATO Chief Country Cannot ..

43 seconds ago

NED University to hold Pre-Admission Entry Test on ..

45 seconds ago

HR ministry holds 134 awareness seminars, workshop ..

46 seconds ago

Govt to provide 5 million poultry birds for backya ..

49 seconds ago

PTDC for active public participation in World Tour ..

51 seconds ago

Situation in IoK is not normal: Indian journalist

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.