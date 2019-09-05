Netanyahu urges more pressure, not dialogue with Iran

(@FahadShabbir)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday this is the perfect time to increase pressure on Iran rather than conducting talks

JERUSLEM, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019) :Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday this is the perfect time to increase pressure on Iran rather than conducting talks.

Netanyahu told journalists as he boarded a flight to London: "This morning we were informed of another violation, more defiance, by Iran, this time in its attempt to attain nuclear weapons." He was referring to Wednesday's remarks by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani who said that Iran will soon take a third step in reducing its commitments under the nuclear deal.

"This is part of Iran's aggressive actions in the world and attempted attacks on Israel, attempts which have not halted," he said.

He said he will discuss all these issues with new U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The nuclear deal agreed on by Iran, China, France, Germany, Russia, the U.K., the U.S. and the EU gave Tehran relief from sanctions in exchange of limiting its nuclear program.

Iran is now insisting that Europe must provide it additional economic support if it wants to save the deal, after U.S. withdrew in May 2018 and slammed sanctions on Tehran.