Netanyahu urges more pressure on Iran after latest nuclear move

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019) :Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called for more international pressure on Iran Thursday after it ended limits to its nuclear research and development in its latest response to US sanctions.

"This is not the time to hold talks with Iran; this is the time to increase the pressure on Iran," Netanyahu said before leaving for London, where he will meet British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US Defence Secretary Mark Esper.