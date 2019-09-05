UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Netanyahu Urges More Pressure On Iran After Latest Nuclear Move

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 01:01 PM

Netanyahu urges more pressure on Iran after latest nuclear move

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called for more international pressure on Iran Thursday after it ended limits to its nuclear research and development in its latest response to US sanctions

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019) :Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called for more international pressure on Iran Thursday after it ended limits to its nuclear research and development in its latest response to US sanctions.

"This is not the time to hold talks with Iran; this is the time to increase the pressure on Iran," Netanyahu said before leaving for London, where he will meet British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US Defence Secretary Mark Esper.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Iran Nuclear London

Recent Stories

Militants Produce Toxic Agents in Afghanistan's Re ..

10 minutes ago

The National Commission for Human Development (NCH ..

10 minutes ago

CEO of Russia's Novatek Expects Slightly Higher Ga ..

11 minutes ago

Terrorists in Syria Use Drones of Western Design t ..

11 minutes ago

Asian markets mostly up as dealers absorb positive ..

11 minutes ago

Israel arrests 7 Palestinians from occupied West B ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.