UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Netanyahu Uses Anti-Iran Claims, Vows To Annex Jordan Valley To Stay In Power - Tehran

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 12:32 AM

Netanyahu Uses Anti-Iran Claims, Vows to Annex Jordan Valley to Stay in Power - Tehran

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spreads anti-Tehran claims and pledges to extend the country's sovereignty to the Jordan Valley the West Bank to stay in power after the upcoming snap parliamentary elections, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Wednesday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spreads anti-Tehran claims and pledges to extend the country's sovereignty to the Jordan Valley the West Bank to stay in power after the upcoming snap parliamentary elections, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Wednesday.

On Monday, Netanyahu, revealing another portion of the Iranian nuclear archive, claimed that Israeli intelligence had evidence of a secret nuclear weapons development site in central Iran. According to him, following Israel's inquiry with Iran concerning the site, Tehran moved to destroy all evidence of the site. At a campaign rally on Tuesday, Netanyahu announced that Israel would take first steps to extend its sovereignty on the Jordan Valley immediately after forming the new government.

"One day, Netanyahu spreads accusations against Iran; the next day he announces his own evil intentions to annex parts of Palestine, thus seeking to get votes to stay in power," Mousavi said in a statement.

Israel was forced to call snap elections slated for September 17 after Netanyahu failed to form a coalition government following the previous vote in April.

A pre-election period in Israel is traditionally accompanied by rising tensions with Palestine. The latter is seeking diplomatic recognition as independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which are partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli government has refused to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity and continues to build settlements in the occupied areas despite objections from the United Nations.

Related Topics

Prime Minister United Nations Israel Palestine Iran Vote Nuclear Gaza Bank Tehran Jerusalem SITE April September All From Government

Recent Stories

24th World Energy Congress explores crucial role o ..

50 minutes ago

Yemen's Authorities Demand Withdrawal of UAE Troop ..

24 minutes ago

China tariff move cheers Wall Street

27 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak lauds UAE leadership&#039;s sup ..

1 hour ago

Brazil’s chicken meat exports to Arab countries ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi DoE, State Grid Corporation of China set ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.