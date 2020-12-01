Israeli Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has visited the country's National Coronavirus Enforcement Authority where he was briefed by the police on enforcement of COVID-19 restrictions across the country, the government said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) Israeli Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has visited the country's National Coronavirus Enforcement Authority where he was briefed by the police on enforcement of COVID-19 restrictions across the country, the government said on Tuesday.

Netanyahu was accompanied by Public Security Minister Amir Ohana, National Security Council head Meir Ben-Shabbat, Acting Israel Police Inspector-General Motti Cohen and National Coronavirus Project Coordinator Nachman Ash.

"Prime Minister Netanyahu visited the 'National Coronavirus Enforcement Authority' ... Prime Minister Netanyahu was briefed by senior police commanders on enforcement of the restrictions throughout the country," the government said in a statement

Following the visit, the prime minister expressed his appreciation for the police's efforts

"I must say that I am impressed by the great effort by the police.

The meeting between a policeman and a citizen or a business owner is a difficult one, and I would like to express appreciation for the efforts that you are making under conditions that are not easy. Nevertheless, we must tighten and improve enforcement, and we spoke about this today," Netanyahu said.

The Israeli leader also mentioned his earlier conversation about additional vaccines.

"The head of the National Security Council and I spoke at 01:30 this morning [23:30, Monday] about additional vaccines and advancing vaccines that we will be bringing, apparently in the coming weeks, for the State of Israel and I even hope that it will surprise," Netanyahu stated.

Israel has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases amid the country lifting its coronavirus restrictions, prompting discussions about another national lockdown.