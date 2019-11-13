UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Netanyahu Vows To Continue Attacks Against Gaza

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 04:46 PM

Netanyahu vows to continue attacks against Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday vowed to continue attacks "with no mercy" against the blockaded Gaza Strip

JERUSALEM, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday vowed to continue attacks "with no mercy" against the blockaded Gaza Strip.

The Islamic Jihad movement has "one option," namely to stop firing rockets, otherwise Israel will keep attacking it "with no mercy," said Netanyahu.

The premier added Israel is not seeking an escalation but will respond to any attacks, Israeli daily Haaretz quoted him as saying at a special Cabinet meeting.

The situation escalated in Gaza early Tuesday after an Israeli airstrike killed Bahaa Abu al-Atta, the commander of resistance group Islamic Jihad, as well as his wife Asmaa Abu al-Atta.

At least 18 people, including Abu Al-Atta and his wife, were killed since the attacks were launched against the coastal enclave, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. It added that around 50 people were injured as a result of the continued attacks.

Israeli official ambulance service, known as the Red Star of David, said 15 Israelis were injured due to the rockets launched from Gaza towards the Israeli southern areas since Tuesday.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Prime Minister Israel Jihad Gaza Wife David From Cabinet

Recent Stories

Dar Al-Arkan of Saudi Arabia lists US$600 million ..

6 minutes ago

Mozambique economy set to bounce back in 2020: IMF ..

8 minutes ago

Fujairah light distillates stocks drop to 14-month ..

36 minutes ago

WWF-Pakistan expresses concern over the conversion ..

39 minutes ago

Rupee gains 04 Paisa against dollar

8 minutes ago

IT Minister visits U Microfinance Bank Ltd headqua ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.