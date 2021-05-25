Netanyahu Warns Israel Will Respond to Possible Ceasefire Violations by Hamas

Israel will respond if the Hamas movement violates the ceasefire, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) Israel will respond if the Hamas movement violates the ceasefire, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday.

"If Hamas brakes the calm and attacks Israel, our response will be very powerful," Netanyahu said during a joint press conference with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The Israeli prime minister also added that he discussed ways to improve the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip with Blinken.