Netanyahu Warns Lebanon Faces Destruction 'like Gaza'
Faizan Hashmi Published October 09, 2024 | 12:40 AM
Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned the people of Lebanon Tuesday they could face "destruction and suffering" like the Palestinians in Gaza if they don't "free" their country from Hezbollah.
"You have an opportunity to save Lebanon before it falls into the abyss of a long war that will lead to destruction and suffering like we see in Gaza," Netanyahu said in a video address directed to the people of Lebanon.
"I say to you, the people of Lebanon: Free your country from Hezbollah so that this war can end."
"You stand at a significant crossroads ... Stand up and take back your country," he said.
"If you don't, Hezbollah will continue to try to fight Israel from densely populated areas at your expense. It doesn't care if Lebanon is dragged into a wider war."
Netanyahu said Israeli forces "took out thousands of terrorists, including (Hezbollah leader Hassan) Nasrallah himself and Nasrallah's replacement and the replacement of his replacement."
On Saturday, a high-level Hezbollah source said that contact had been lost with Hashem Safieddine -- widely touted as Hezbollah's next leader -- following Israeli strikes last week.
In a later comment, Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari did not confirm that Safieddine had been killed.
"We attacked the headquarters in Beirut's Dahiyeh area... and we know that Safieddine was there," Rear Admiral Hagari told a televised briefing, referring to Beirut's southern suburbs, a Hezbollah bastion.
"The results of this attack are still being investigated. Hezbollah is trying to hide the details," Hagari claimed.
The Israeli military has been pummelling the southern suburbs of Beirut with continual air raids, targeting Hezbollah's leaders, military installations and weapons caches.
Earlier on Tuesday, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said Hezbollah had been "battered and broken" by the relentless strikes on its strongholds and the killing of its leader.
reg-ds-jd/kir
Recent Stories
Reportage Empire Properties unveils plans for $300m investment in Pakistani Real ..
Duo wins Physics Nobel for 'foundational' AI breakthroughs
NDF represents Pakistan at IUCN Leaders Forum 2024 in Geneva
Five Russian climbers die on Nepal's Dhaulagiri peak: official
13-year-old in Belgrade school killings testifies at parents' trial
Stay and 'you are going to die': Florida braces for next hurricane
Kenya's deputy president faces impeachment vote
Consul General of Germany calls on Balochistan Governor
PTI playing tactics to halt development works: Talal
New French PM faces first no-confidence motion
PTI trying to derail economic progress of Pakistan: Bilawal
Biden postpones Germany, Angola trip as hurricane targets Florida
More Stories From World
-
Israeli defense minister postpones trip to Washington: Pentagon17 minutes ago
-
New French PM survives first no-confidence motion17 minutes ago
-
Russian attacks on Ukraine's Kharkiv kill two, wound 3027 minutes ago
-
Rigathi Gachagua: Kenya's embattled deputy president27 minutes ago
-
Football: Women's Champions League results27 minutes ago
-
Israel army says dismantled Hezbollah tunnel that crossed into Israel27 minutes ago
-
Syria says seven civilians killed in Israel Damascus strike27 minutes ago
-
US Supreme Court skeptical of challenge to 'ghost guns' regulation37 minutes ago
-
Russian attacks on Ukraine's Kharkiv kill two, wound 3037 minutes ago
-
China says raised 'serious concerns' with US over trade curbs57 minutes ago
-
China says raised 'serious concerns' with US over trade curbs57 minutes ago
-
Duo wins Physics Nobel for 'foundational' AI breakthroughs1 hour ago