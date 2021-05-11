Netanyahu Warns That Those Who Attack Israel 'Will Pay Heavy Price'

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared on Monday that anyone who attacked the country would pay a high price.

"Israel will respond with great force. Those who attack us will pay a heavy price," Netanyahu said speaking at the Jerusalem Day ceremony.

The prime minister added that "the conflict may go on for some time.

"

Earlier in the day, army spokesperson Jonathan Conricus said that Israel had launched airstrikes on Hamas targets after dozens of rockets had been fired from the Gaza Strip toward Israel.

It comes several hours after the deadline set by Hamas' military wing, al-Qassam Brigades, for Israel to withdraw soldiers from the areas of Al-Aqsa Mosque and Sheikh Jarrah in East Jerusalem, where clashes have continued since the weekend, expired.