TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed "very strong and friendly relations" between Israel and Ukraine at a meeting with a Ukrainian parliament delegation.

"I am pleased to welcome this delegation from Ukraine. We have very strong and friendly relations. There is a free trade area agreement that we want to close, and also the pensions agreement that we are waiting to close. All of these things are good for Israel of course and also good for Ukraine, and I very much welcome the friendship," Netanyahu said during his meeting with the Ukrainian delegation, as quoted in the press release issued by his office late on Wednesday.

According to the press release, the delegation was led by Georgii Logvynskyi, the Ukraine-Israel Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Association chairman.

The meeting was held in Netanyahu's office in Jerusalem.

Notably, the photos published by the Ukrainian prime minister's office showed that Ukrainian lawmaker Oleh Lyashko, the Radical Party leader, was part of the group.

Lyashko has been a supporter of relocating the Ukrainian embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. The politician claimed that the diplomatic mission should be moved in response to a reported statement by a Palestinian official that Palestine supported Crimea's reunification with Russia. Crimea became a part of Russia as a result of a referendum in 2014 but Kiev has not recognized the move though Moscow insisted the vote took place in line with international law.