Netanyahu Welcomes US Plans to Impose New Iran Sanctions

(@imziishan)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2019) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed on Sunday Washington's intentions to impose additional sanctions on Iran.

On Saturday, US President Donald Trump said that new "major" sanctions would be imposed on Iran on Monday.

"Thanks to crippling American sanctions, Iran is facing unprecedented economic pressure as a result of its aggression. So I was pleased to hear President Trump make clear yesterday that pressure will continue and that pressure will increase," Netanyahu said during a joint press conference with US National Security Adviser John Bolton ahead of the security summit between the United States, Israel and Russia.

Tensions between Iran and the United States have been escalating after Iran on Thursday downed a US spy drone over the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran claimed the drone was shot over Iranian airspace. The US military confirmed that the aircraft had been shot down, but said it was flying in international airspace.