UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Netanyahu Welcomes US Plans To Impose New Iran Sanctions

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 41 seconds ago Sun 23rd June 2019 | 04:50 PM

Netanyahu Welcomes US Plans to Impose New Iran Sanctions

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2019) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed on Sunday Washington's intentions to impose additional sanctions on Iran.

On Saturday, US President Donald Trump said that new "major" sanctions would be imposed on Iran on Monday.

"Thanks to crippling American sanctions, Iran is facing unprecedented economic pressure as a result of its aggression. So I was pleased to hear President Trump make clear yesterday that pressure will continue and that pressure will increase," Netanyahu said during a joint press conference with US National Security Adviser John Bolton ahead of the security summit between the United States, Israel and Russia.

Tensions between Iran and the United States have been escalating after Iran on Thursday downed a US spy drone over the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran claimed the drone was shot over Iranian airspace. The US military confirmed that the aircraft had been shot down, but said it was flying in international airspace.

Related Topics

Drone Prime Minister Israel Iran Russia Washington Trump Tehran United States Sunday

Recent Stories

DMCC reports 12% growth in 2018, driving commodity ..

21 minutes ago

Pakistani footballs to be used in FIFA 2020

24 minutes ago

DEWA seeks cooperation with Swedish entities

36 minutes ago

WC 2019: Celebs rally support for Pakistan against ..

37 minutes ago

MoFAIC receives credentials of Iraq Ambassador

51 minutes ago

In a first, National Assembly budget session calle ..

56 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.