Netanyahu Wishes Repatriates From Former Soviet Union Happy New Year

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2020) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wished happy New Year to repatriates from the former Soviet Union, noting his constant contacts with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Happy New Year! I want to wish you, my brothers and sisters, repatriates from the former Soviet Union, a happy New Year ... I want you to know that we are maintaining ties with the countries of the former Soviet Union, I also regularly and closely talk to Russian president Putin on the crucial security issues for Israel," the prime minister said in a video address.

His main political opponent Benjamin Gantz has also wished a happy New Year to Russian-speaking Israelis.

"Currently the most serious challenge we are facing at the beginning of the new decade is maintaining unity in the society ... Russian-speaking Israelites who have repatriated in last decades and brought with themselves, apart from many other things, deep cultural legacy, vast scientific knowledge, and are an important component in reaching the goal of unity," he said.

Following the collapse of the Soviet Union many former Soviet citizens of Jewish descent chose to move to Israel in the event known as the post-Soviet aliyah. Since 1989 over 1.5 million Jews have moved to Israel.