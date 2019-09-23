UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Netanyahu Won Majority Of Votes To Head New Israeli Government - Reports

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 06:26 PM

Netanyahu Won Majority of Votes to Head New Israeli Government - Reports

Fifty-five members of the Knesset parliament called on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the head of Likud party, to form the next government, compared to fifty-four votes for the opposition Blue and White political alliance, media reported on Monday

JERUSALEM/MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2019) Fifty-five members of the Knesset parliament called on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the head of Likud party, to form the next government, compared to fifty-four votes for the opposition Blue and White political alliance, media reported on Monday.

On Sunday, Israeli President Reuven Rivlin began two-day consultations with elected parties to pick a politician with the best chance of forming a coalition government.

According to the Israeli Channel 13, the round of consultations at the president's headquarters ended with Benjamin Netanyahu's mandate to form the government.

Netanyahu's party Likud and allies have secured 55 seats, while Gantz's Blue and White-led alliance won 54, the channel reported.

The broadcaster added that Netanyahu got the mandate after the National Democratic Alliance (Balad party), an ally of the Arab Joint List, said it did not support the List's position to vote for Benny Gantz.

"The only government which can be formed is a broad unity government. The only way to reach such a government is to sit down and talk with an open mind," Netanyahu said on Twitter.

On its turn, the Yisrael Beitenu political party led by former defense chief Avigdor Lieberman refused to support any of the elected candidates.

The final results of the election will be presented to Rivlin on September 25. The president will meet with the leaders of the parties elected to parliament to discuss the nominee for the office of prime minister. After the nominee is chosen, he will have 42 days to form a viable coalition.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Parliament Vote Twitter Alliance September Sunday Media Government Best Unity Foods Limited Arab Opposition

Recent Stories

Russian Court to Verify Legality of Blogger Sinits ..

13 seconds ago

Third Case of African Swine Fever Registered in So ..

5 minutes ago

Lahore division wins Railways inter-divisional cyc ..

5 minutes ago

Chief Minister grieved at loss of lives in Kalar K ..

5 minutes ago

Islamabad police collects Rs 176.85 million fine f ..

5 minutes ago

Govt schools to be electrified through solar syste ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.