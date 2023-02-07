UrduPoint.com

Netanyahu's Allies Reject US Calls For Halt To Illegal Settlement Expansion - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2023 | 07:58 PM

Netanyahu's Allies Reject US Calls for Halt to Illegal Settlement Expansion - Reports

Israeli ministers from an extreme-right party in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition rejected on Tuesday a call by Washington to pause settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank, media said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2023) Israeli ministers from an extreme-right party in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition rejected on Tuesday a call by Washington to pause settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank, media said.

The Walla News website reported Monday that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had urged Netanyahu during his visit to Israel last week to halt construction of new settler homes in Palestinian territories, seen as illegal by the United Nations.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, the leader of the Religious Zionist Party, was quoted as saying that the coalition government would not "abandon the territory to the Palestinian takeover.

" National Missions Minister Orit Strook, of the same ultra-Orthodox party, likewise rejected the proposed freeze.

Netanyahu, who is leading Israel's most far-right government in history, said it would pursue settlement expansion despite mounting concerns abroad. The United States has been sending officials to Israel in a bid to prevent tensions in the region from spiraling into a third Palestinian uprising.

Related Topics

Prime Minister United Nations Israel Washington Visit Bank Same United States Media From Government

Recent Stories

Lata Mangeshkar's first death anniversary: Malini, ..

Lata Mangeshkar's first death anniversary: Malini, Parekh, Kajol and Raveena hon ..

9 minutes ago
 Syria newborn pulled alive from quake rubble

Syria newborn pulled alive from quake rubble

6 seconds ago
 Work in progress for artificial rains in Cholistan ..

Work in progress for artificial rains in Cholistan to combat challenge of drough ..

7 seconds ago
 Six held gambling on cockfight in Rangoo

Six held gambling on cockfight in Rangoo

9 seconds ago
 UK May Launch Digital Pound This Decade - Authorit ..

UK May Launch Digital Pound This Decade - Authorities

1 minute ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi annou ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi announces to waive tuition fee for ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.