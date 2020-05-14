UrduPoint.com
Netanyahu's Coalition Government To Be Sworn In On Thursday Ending Protracted Deadlock

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 43 seconds ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 10:10 AM

Netanyahu's Coalition Government to Be Sworn In on Thursday Ending Protracted Deadlock

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) The new Israeli coalition government headed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be sworn in on Thursday, after three early elections within a bit more more than a year of political deadlock.

The country's legislative body has approved the power-sharing deal between Netanyahu, the leader of the Likud party, and Benny Gantz, the leader of the Blue and White alliance.

On Wednesday, Netanyahu informed President Reuven Rivlin that he had formed the government, the presidential office said.

