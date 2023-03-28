UrduPoint.com

Netanyahu's Coalition Will Lose Parliamentary Majority If New Elections Held Now - Poll

Umer Jamshaid Published March 28, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Netanyahu's Coalition Will Lose Parliamentary Majority If New Elections Held Now - Poll

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2023) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition would fail to create a parliamentary majority, and his Likud party would pick up less than 30 of the Knesset's 120 seats if new elections were held today, according to a poll released by the Channel 12 of the Israeli television.

The survey shows that Netanyahu's coalition would get 54 seats, and the opposition parties 61 seats while the remaining 5 seats would go to the Arab parties.

The poll shows that if new elections were held today, Likud would only get 25 seats, which is the party's worst result since 2009, whereas the opposition National Unity bloc led by Benny Gantz would pick up 23 seats (currently holding 12), leaving the centrist Yesh Atid with its 22 seats (currently holding 24) one seat behind.

Currently, the ruling coalition of religious and right-wing parties has 64 seats: 32 of them are held by Netanyahu's Likud, 11 seats, by ultra-religious bloc Shas, and 7 seats, by Yahadut HaTora ("United Torah Judaism"). The far-right HaTzionut HaDatit ("Religious Zionism") holds 7 seats, Otzma Yehudit ("Jewish Power"), 6 seats, and Noam, 1 seat.

The poll results came amid the controversial judicial reform promoted by Netanyahu and actively stonewalled by the opposition. For the last three months, tens of thousands of people have been protesting all across Israel against the reform. On Monday, after long and hard talks with his coalition partners, Netanyahu agreed to put the legislation on hold until the summer session of the Knesset. Even so, protests continue to grip the country.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Israel Jew TV All Arab Opposition

Recent Stories

SEDD, Sharjah Civil Defence replace 5544 Gas Cylin ..

SEDD, Sharjah Civil Defence replace 5544 Gas Cylinders

6 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Secretary visits PITB; briefed on ICT ..

Punjab Chief Secretary visits PITB; briefed on ICT initiatives rolled out during ..

21 minutes ago
 House of Wisdom’s popular Ramadaniyat outdoor ba ..

House of Wisdom’s popular Ramadaniyat outdoor bazaar is back for UAE families ..

36 minutes ago
 PM comes down hard upon judiciary for not holding ..

PM comes down hard upon judiciary for not holding Imran Khan 'accountable'

1 hour ago
 A Delegation from the OIC General Secretariat Meet ..

A Delegation from the OIC General Secretariat Meets with the Minister of Social ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs Director General prioritizes passeng ..

Dubai Customs Director General prioritizes passenger flow during visit to Dubai ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.