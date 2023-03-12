UrduPoint.com

Netanyahu's Entourage Blames US For Funding Judicial Reform Rallies - Reports

Sumaira FH Published March 12, 2023 | 07:20 PM

Netanyahu's Entourage Blames US for Funding Judicial Reform Rallies - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2023) Officials traveling with the Israeli prime minister told the Times of Israel that Washington has been suspected of funding mass protests against Benjamin Netanyahu's judicial reforms that have been rocking the country for over two months.

A senior government official accompanying Netanyahu on his trip to Italy told the daily this week that the protests seemed to be well organized and amply funded with what he estimated to be millions of Dollars.

"We are following what is happening. This is a very high-level organization. There is an organized center from which all the demonstrators branch out in an orderly manner," the unnamed official was quoted as saying.

He said it was "clear to us" who was paying for the transportation of thousands of protesters as well as all the flags and stages, while another member of Netanyahu's entourage confirmed to the paper that the senior official was referring to the United States.

Separately, Netanyahu's son Yair shared an article from the right-wing website Breitbart that claimed the US State Department was funding one of the groups involved in the protests.

Half a million protesters reportedly rallied nationwide on Saturday night to demand that Netanyahu's hard-right government go back on its decision to shake up the judiciary. The reform seeks to curtail the Supreme Court's power to review and strike down laws that it rules to be unconstitutional.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Supreme Court Israel Washington Italy United States All From Government Million

Recent Stories

ADX market cap surges to AED2.884 trillion as ADNO ..

ADX market cap surges to AED2.884 trillion as ADNOC Gas starts trading Monday

4 hours ago
 UAE, Ukraine promoting parliamentary collaboration

UAE, Ukraine promoting parliamentary collaboration

7 hours ago
 UAE, Australia hold 9th edition of Emirati-Austral ..

UAE, Australia hold 9th edition of Emirati-Australian Consular Committee

9 hours ago
 Imran Khan postpones Lahore rally till tomorrow

Imran Khan postpones Lahore rally till tomorrow

9 hours ago
 HBL PSL 8: Karachi Kings decide to bat first Lahor ..

HBL PSL 8: Karachi Kings decide to bat first Lahore Qalandars

10 hours ago
 HBL PSL 8: Peshawar Zalmi defeat Islamabad United ..

HBL PSL 8: Peshawar Zalmi defeat Islamabad United by 13 runs

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.