Netanyahu's Judicial Reform Plan Sparks Backlash Among Jewish American Base - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published March 29, 2023 | 06:10 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's controversial juridical reform plan has triggered a backlash from some of the leading individuals and organizations in Israel's traditional support base in the US, The Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

Prominent Jewish Americans who have been steadfast defenders of Israel, including former US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman; former New York Major Michael Bloomberg; Miriam Adelson, the widow of late Republican donor Sheldon Adelson; and Zeke Emanuel, brother of US Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel are among individuals who have publicly criticized what they see as the erosion of Israel's democratic institutions.

Leading Jewish American organizations, including The Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations; Anti-Defamation League; American Jewish Committee; andJ ewish Federations of North America, have also spoken out.

While Netanyahu delayed his plan on Monday following widespread protests in Israel, concerns remain among Jewish Americans.

