Netanyahu's Likud Just 3% Ahead Of Blue And White Alliance After 90% Of Votes Counted

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's political party, Likud, has received 29.3 percent of the vote in the general election, followed by opposition alliance Blue and White (Kahol Lavan) with 26.3 percent, with 90 percent of votes counted, according to live election results reported by the country's media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's political party, Likud, has received 29.3 percent of the vote in the general election, followed by opposition alliance Blue and White (Kahol Lavan) with 26.3 percent, with 90 percent of votes counted, according to live election results reported by the country's media.

According to the Haaretz newspaper, as of now, Likud may count on securing 36 seats in the 120-seat parliament, while the Blue and White alliance will receive 32.

The so called Joint List, an alliance of the four largest Arab-majority parties, takes 12.9 percent of the vote with 15 seats.

The ultra-Orthodox Shas party has 7.8 percent of the vote and 10 seats. Other political parties have gained less than 7 percent of the vote.

Thus, neither the Netanyahu-led right-wing bloc nor the center-left-Arab bloc has gained the parliamentary majority necessary to form a government.

