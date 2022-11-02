(@FahadShabbir)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party leads the Knesset elections with 30 seats, while incumbent Prime Minister Yair Lapid's Yesh Atid party is coming in second with 22 seats, according to exit poll data from the KAN broadcaster.

The bloc formed around the Likud party is gaining a total of 62 seats in the 120-seat Knesset, according to the same exit poll.

The bloc around the Yesh Atid party is gaining 54 mandates. Arab parties Hadash-Ta'al get another four mandates.

At the same time, according to Channel 12, Likud is gaining 30 seats, Yesh Atid - 24 seats.

Israel held its fifth snap elections in the past three and a half years on Tuesday. The impossibility of forming a stable government led to such a large number of elections in a short time.