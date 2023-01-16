MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2023) The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has received a suspicious envelope, which was sent to defense officials for testing, The Jerusalem Post reports.

The envelope was stained with "an oily substance," the newspaper said on Sunday, adding that there were concerns that it might contain hazardous materials.

Nonetheless, the package was cleared after an examination by a police disposal unit, The Jerusalem Post said.

No further details were revealed on the contents of the suspicious envelope.