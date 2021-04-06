UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 01:40 AM

Netanyahu's Office Says Arab Alliance Fails to Recommend Anyone for Post of Prime Minister

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) The Arab Joint List alliance has not recommended any candidate for the position of Israel's prime minister after consultations with President Reuven Rivlin, the prime minister's office said on Monday.

Rivlin earlier in the day began consultations with the representatives of political parties in parliament to entrust one of them with forming a new government, as the country continues its months-long streak without a viable coalition. The consultations are broadcast live to ensure that the process is open and transparent for all Israeli citizens.

"The representatives of the Joint List faction arrived for consultations at the presidential residence and decided not to recommend a candidate who would be authorized to form a coalition government," the office said in a statement.

Representatives of the Raam party and the newly-formed Tikva Hadasha (New Hope) also refrained from recommending any candidate to the post, the prime minister's office added.

According to the recent parliamentary election results, the Likud party led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu won the race, securing 30 mandates. The opposition Yesh Atid party occupies the second place with 17 mandates, followed by the Shas religious party with nine mandates. The winning party's leader must assemble a coalition with the support of at least 61 of 120 members of parliament to form a government. If he fails, the new parliament could be dissolved for the fourth time, and new elections could be scheduled for next autumn.

So far, Netanyahu has secured 52 recommendations, Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid 45, and right-wing Yamina leader Naftali Bennett seven.

