Netanyahu's Office Silent On Proposal To Mediate Moscow-Kiev Talks

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 04:10 PM

TEV AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office refused on Friday to comment on the statement made by Ukrainian Ambassador to Israel Yevgen Korniychuk, offering the Israeli leader to mediate negotiations between Kiev and Moscow.

On Thursday, Korniychuk said in an interview with the i24 news broadcaster that the prime minister could be involved as a possible intermediary in these talks since he had good relations with both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The diplomat noted that Netanyahu did not turn down the proposal, pledging to make every effort.

"We do not comment," the office told Sputnik.

