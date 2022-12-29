UrduPoint.com

Netanyahu's Party Member Eli Cohen Nominated As Foreign Minister Of Israel - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published December 29, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Netanyahu's Party Member Eli Cohen Nominated as Foreign Minister of Israel - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2022) Member of the Israeli parliament from Benjamin Netanyahu's party Likud Eli Cohen has been nominated as the foreign minister, media reported on Thursday.

According to The Times of Israel newspaper, this appointment was unexpected, since Israel Katz, former foreign minister, was expected to be nominated by Netanyahu. He was only offered an opportunity to assume office for two years after Cohen's term, the media added.

Cohen served as the economy minister from 2017-2020 and Intelligence Ministry from 2020-2021.

Later in the day, new Netanyahu-led government will be sworn in before the parliament, the media reported.

Members of Likud and allied ultra-Orthodox Yahadut HaTora will receive seats in the new cabinet.

Netanyahu, whose party won the early parliamentary elections on November 1, received a mandate to form the country's new government from the president on November 13. The mandate was due to expire on December 11, but Israeli President Isaac Herzog extended it by 10 days until December 21.

On December 22, Netanyahu informed Herzog that he had successfully formed a new government and the swearing-in ceremony for the new cabinet should take place no later than January 2.

Netanyahu served as Israel's prime minister from 1996-1999 and from 2009-2021.

More Stories From World

